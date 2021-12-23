Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.22 per share, with a total value of C$36,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,268,193.70.

Shares of AFN stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$31.37. 20,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,073. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.83. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$25.85 and a 12-month high of C$48.47. The stock has a market cap of C$589.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$313.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$330.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 3.2499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.24%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

