Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:RICOU) Trading 1.2% Higher

Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:RICOU) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 46,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Context Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,480,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,000.

