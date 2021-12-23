Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.79

Shares of Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.79 and traded as low as $12.91. Air China shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Air China had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air China Limited will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

About Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

