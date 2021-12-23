Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer Sells 5,000 Shares

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Albany International stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.48. 508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,015. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.14. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,572,000 after purchasing an additional 24,435 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

