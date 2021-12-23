Alchemy Pay Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21.17 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0619 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $218.56 million and $21.17 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.31 or 0.00328954 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00140883 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00088108 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004216 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,531,439,305 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

