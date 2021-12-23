Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to report $59.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.50 million and the highest is $60.30 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $56.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $236.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $236.10 million to $237.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $304.85 million, with estimates ranging from $302.20 million to $307.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.
Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.20 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 29.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Allegiance Bancshares stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.92. 33,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,420. The company has a market capitalization of $848.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.00. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $45.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.81.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.
Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
