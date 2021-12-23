Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to report $59.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.50 million and the highest is $60.30 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $56.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $236.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $236.10 million to $237.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $304.85 million, with estimates ranging from $302.20 million to $307.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.20 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 29.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.92. 33,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,420. The company has a market capitalization of $848.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.00. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $45.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

