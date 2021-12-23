Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned about 0.05% of Allegiant Travel worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth $499,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 12.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 11.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.75.

ALGT stock opened at $188.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.60. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $163.60 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

