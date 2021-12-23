AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.36 and last traded at $14.36. Approximately 2,746 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 262,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.17). Equities analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $192,826.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann M. Leen sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $134,194.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,049. Corporate insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AlloVir by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,352,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,435,000 after buying an additional 166,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AlloVir by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,438,000 after buying an additional 65,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in AlloVir by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,786,000 after buying an additional 147,236 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in AlloVir by 20.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,425,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after buying an additional 245,951 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in AlloVir by 13.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,145,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after buying an additional 139,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

