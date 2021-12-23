Allworth Financial LP Has $2 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Boeing by 8.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 167,391 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.8% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 43,499 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,609 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $201.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $185.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

