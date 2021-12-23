Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Shares of PM stock opened at $92.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $144.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.45.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.