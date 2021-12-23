Allworth Financial LP Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 149,200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,368.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 151,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 145,380 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $79.15 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.04 and its 200 day moving average is $76.81.

