Allworth Financial LP Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $217,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.0% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.1% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 220.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,379 shares of company stock valued at $29,204,536. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE opened at $563.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $268.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $641.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $621.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.16.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

