Alphastar Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,670 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 83.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 145,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 61.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 43,636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJL stock remained flat at $$22.98 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 386,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,119. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00.

