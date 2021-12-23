Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $18.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 82.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.2% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.74. 27,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,375. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.63. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.40 and a 52 week high of $97.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.769 dividend. This represents a $9.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

