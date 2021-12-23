Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $4.34 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.30. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,858. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.35. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $55.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.