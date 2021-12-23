Alphastar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,194 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,281,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,101,000 after buying an additional 46,849 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,063,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 310.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,458,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,298,000 after buying an additional 1,103,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,142,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,675,000 after buying an additional 47,287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.06. 6,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,561. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.90. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $109.83.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

