Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,113 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 0.7% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Financial Corporation raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX traded up $8.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $648.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,567. The company has a fifty day moving average of $626.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $643.50. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.23 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

