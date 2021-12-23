Alphr finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16,012.00 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Alphr finance coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alphr finance has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $325,681.56 and $16,012.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00056586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.06 or 0.07978553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,452.28 or 1.00148571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00072416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00052305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphr finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphr finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

