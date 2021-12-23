Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS AMADY traded up $2.08 on Thursday, hitting $65.82. 96,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,151. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.82. Amadeus IT Group has a 1-year low of $58.34 and a 1-year high of $79.81.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $871.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.48 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 11.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

