Amalgamated Bank Has $6.02 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,394,000 after buying an additional 8,664,456 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,585,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,873,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,700,000 after buying an additional 2,212,853 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Mosaic by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,852,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,924,000 after buying an additional 1,980,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP grew its holdings in Mosaic by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,463,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,619,000 after buying an additional 1,388,769 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $43.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.57.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

