Amalgamated Bank Sells 11,528 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,528 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Ciena worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,915,000 after buying an additional 267,539 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Ciena by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,342,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $4,891,000. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 5.9% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 10.2% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $184,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,810 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $75.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average is $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $75.99.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

CIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company posted its third consecutive quarter with book-to-bill above parity and backlog rising $1B for the year to $2.2B, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Henderson further cites Ciena’s “robust” guidance of 11%-13% revenue growth in 2022 while noting that this outlook still does not assume that the backlog is worked down or that supply chain issues would improve. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

