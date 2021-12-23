Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,599 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.08% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $820,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,683,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,146 shares of company stock worth $8,160,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

PNFP stock opened at $93.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.46 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.13%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

