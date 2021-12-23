Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky Sells 34 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,420.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,460.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3,436.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,197,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,219,312,000 after acquiring an additional 44,867 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $535,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

