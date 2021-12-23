AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Macquarie lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $1,492,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AMC Networks by 50.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMC Networks stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,141. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.10. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.29.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

