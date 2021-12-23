American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Raised to $111.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.98.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $86.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $91.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

