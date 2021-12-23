American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Trading Up 2.2%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF)’s stock price was up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 18,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 11,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AHOTF shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.95.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

