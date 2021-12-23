American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get American Software alerts:

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $25.72 on Thursday. American Software has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $856.22 million, a P/E ratio of 73.49 and a beta of 0.65.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

In related news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 20,224 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 466.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 80.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 43.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 198.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 20,352 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.