AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.11.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,866 shares of company stock worth $19,714,704. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.53. The company had a trading volume of 717,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $94.89 and a twelve month high of $129.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

