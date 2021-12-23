Analysts Anticipate Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.78). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

BCLI stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. 4,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,332. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $131.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 185.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 15.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

