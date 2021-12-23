Analysts Anticipate Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will announce $153.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.24 million to $157.70 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $128.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $598.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $564.97 million to $608.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $654.66 million, with estimates ranging from $615.50 million to $688.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 560,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 62.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 869,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,027,000 after buying an additional 335,273 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 28.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 205,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,444,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRC traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $47.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,000. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $52.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

