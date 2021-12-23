Analysts Anticipate Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $712.93 Million

Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to announce sales of $712.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $726.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $703.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted sales of $723.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $61.86 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $68.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 26th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 218.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,337 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.