Analysts Expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.15 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will post sales of $50.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.30 million and the lowest is $50.00 million. Absolute Software posted sales of $29.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year sales of $206.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.10 million to $206.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $229.20 million, with estimates ranging from $228.60 million to $229.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Absolute Software had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ABST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.27. 1,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,813. Absolute Software has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $465.54 million, a PE ratio of -71.23 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently -199.98%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,539,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 95,320 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,126,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 156,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

