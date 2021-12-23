Analysts Expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to Post -$0.72 EPS

Analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to announce ($0.72) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.19) to $0.20. Caesars Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($2.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.09) earnings per share.

CZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.80. The stock had a trading volume of 54,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,981. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.57. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $119.81.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

