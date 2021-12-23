Analysts Expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to post $165.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.84 million. Five9 posted sales of $127.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $601.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600.84 million to $601.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $745.92 million, with estimates ranging from $742.80 million to $753.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

FIVN traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $140.40. 15,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,518. Five9 has a one year low of $122.33 and a one year high of $211.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.58. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total transaction of $1,949,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,960 shares of company stock worth $8,215,947 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 5.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,633,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 6.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 16.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.