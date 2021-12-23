Analysts Expect Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.77). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ocuphire Pharma.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11.

OCUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

In related news, Director Jay Pepose acquired 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

OCUP stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $13.81.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

