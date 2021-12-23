Analysts Expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce sales of $7.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International posted sales of $7.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $31.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.91 billion to $31.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.06 billion to $33.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Shares of PM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,924,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,149. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 104.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 20,852 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $740,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

