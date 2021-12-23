Analysts Expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $545.83 Million

Brokerages forecast that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will announce $545.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $492.36 million to $599.30 million. Realty Income posted sales of $418.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

NYSE:O opened at $69.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $74.60.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management raised its position in Realty Income by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

