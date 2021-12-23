Analysts Expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.52. Thomson Reuters reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on TRI. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $116.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.16. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $78.04 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

