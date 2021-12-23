Analysts Expect TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) to report sales of $41.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.50 million to $41.96 million. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities reported sales of $33.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full-year sales of $140.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.10 million to $140.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $189.57 million, with estimates ranging from $184.52 million to $198.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.12 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NRDY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, insider Christopher C. Swenson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 451,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,590,859.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 486,113 shares of company stock worth $3,803,109.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NRDY stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $752.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.61. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

