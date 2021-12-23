Analysts Expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to post $33.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.90 billion and the lowest is $33.11 billion. Verizon Communications reported sales of $34.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $133.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.66 billion to $134.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $132.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.48 billion to $136.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

VZ stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.81. The stock had a trading volume of 238,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,770,010. The firm has a market cap of $221.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,085,438,000 after buying an additional 1,818,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,846,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,344 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,882,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,458,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

