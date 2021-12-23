Analysts Set Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Price Target at C$71.50

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$71.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAM.A. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$86.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of TSE:BAM.A traded up C$1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$76.78. The stock had a trading volume of 894,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,954. The company has a market capitalization of C$120.41 billion and a PE ratio of 27.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$74.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$69.49. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of C$48.34 and a 12 month high of C$77.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.72.

In other news, Director Brian Lawson sold 10,070 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.25, for a total value of C$777,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at C$2,700,737.25. Also, Director Augustine Thomas O’donnell acquired 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$72.42 per share, with a total value of C$254,411.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$305,902.08.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

