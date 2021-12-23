Analysts Set Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target at $40.33

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

CFPZF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Canfor stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,407. Canfor has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

