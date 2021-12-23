Analysts Set Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Price Target at $3.50

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $3.02 on Monday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

