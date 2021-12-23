Analysts Set Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Price Target at $24.29

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

NYSE:WBT opened at $23.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85. Welbilt has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $25.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 2.29.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.70 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welbilt will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Welbilt news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $246,157.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $556,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,931 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 3,376.4% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,927,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,817 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 129.3% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,398,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 4,021.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,074,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,118 shares in the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,586,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,793,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

