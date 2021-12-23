Analysts Set West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Price Target at $129.57

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.57.

WFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of WFG opened at $88.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $58.99 and a fifty-two week high of $92.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.68.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.