Analyzing Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) and Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS)

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) and Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fairfax Financial and Kingstone Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80 Kingstone Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Fairfax Financial presently has a consensus price target of $707.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.47%. Given Fairfax Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fairfax Financial is more favorable than Kingstone Companies.

Volatility & Risk

Fairfax Financial has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fairfax Financial and Kingstone Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial $19.79 billion 0.61 $218.40 million $121.28 3.83 Kingstone Companies $131.37 million 0.40 $970,000.00 ($0.64) -7.80

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Kingstone Companies. Kingstone Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fairfax Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Fairfax Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax Financial and Kingstone Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial 12.94% 19.27% 4.29% Kingstone Companies -4.28% -15.39% -4.28%

Dividends

Fairfax Financial pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Kingstone Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Fairfax Financial pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kingstone Companies pays out -25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kingstone Companies has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kingstone Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats Kingstone Companies on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks. The Runoff segment includes European Run-off, which includes RiverStone (UK) and Syndicate 3500 at Lloyd’s, and U.S. Run-off, which includes TIG Insurance. The Other segment consists of all the non-insurance operations such as Restaurants & Retail, Fairfax India, Thomas Cook India, and Other. The company was founded by Vivian Prem Watsa on March 13, 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

