Andrea E. Jalbert Sells 9,496 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at C$120,394.44.

Shares of TRP opened at C$59.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.92. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of C$51.10 and a 52-week high of C$68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 4.2500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 180.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered TC Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.58.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

