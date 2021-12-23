Andrea F. Wainer Sells 7,500 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,031,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ABT opened at $138.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.41 and its 200 day moving average is $122.99. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $139.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

