Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANGI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,133 shares of company stock worth $434,216 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Angi by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,604,000 after purchasing an additional 831,977 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its position in Angi by 2.8% in the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,133,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,003,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Angi by 2.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,453,000 after buying an additional 94,340 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,690,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,197,000 after acquiring an additional 124,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.52. 42,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,442. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59. Angi has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Angi will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

