Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($91.35) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($82.02) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.02) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €71.00 ($79.78) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.56 ($72.54).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of €82.03 ($92.17) and a fifty-two week high of €110.10 ($123.71).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

